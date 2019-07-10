MARUV the first to show a sexy figure in a swimsuit (photo)
Popular Ukrainian singer MARUV, ignoring once again the question “Whose Crimea?” after a busy schedule of concerts, including in Russia, had a small rest. Where and with whom went, Anna Korsun (the real name of the singer) not reported. But has pleased fans with seductive pictures.
On his page in Instagram MARUV the first to show a sexy figure in a bikini. The picture shows the singer lying on the edge of the pool, showing a seductive curves of your body.
“I loaded again and ready to rock”, — has signed a spicy frame the singer.
This photo MARUV dismissed the rumors about her pregnancy and showed that her figure looks fine.
“Beautiful and inimitable, love”, “how are You always the best,” “not amazing”, — write in the comments under the photo, the fans.
Recall MARUV again I am going to play in Moscow. It will warm up the audience at the concert before the release of Christina Aguilera.
