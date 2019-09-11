MARUV told me she started her vocal career
Dancing with the stars 2019, as always, surprised. The result of the third broadcast, which was held on 8 September, did not leave indifferent. The project has left another couple, Serge and Adelina Delhi! The singer and his partner received from the judges 20 points, which brought them to 8th position. However, the audience decreed the fate of a pair of differently!
But the floor remained obvious favorites dancing with the stars 2019, which have been watching with interest since the first broadcast. Among the favorites — a pair MARUV and JAY. During the third broadcast they presented a sensual Contemporary.
As usual, before the audience dance show set video diaries star parties, in which they talk about the interesting moments of his life. MARUV (Anna Korsun) told me she started her vocal career. It turned out that Anna started with strip clubs and karaoke bars. In the past it was very dangerous work!
“Ukraine for me is music, and the places where I grew as an artist! Pavlohrad — the city where I was born and went to music school. When I moved to Kharkov and there I began more seriously studying music. Strip club singer — that was my first vocal work, so you understand! After a while I found a job in karaoke. The worst job in my life. If the strip bar is guarding, it karaoke no security. And when you come before visitors, a very big risk to face,” says the singer.
However, about that period of her life, she does not regret. And even notes that I wrote then best retirement.
“And this is a really cool school life was a period when I probably wrote some of his most best songs” — summed up MARUV.
MARUV and JAY – Contemporary – dancing with the stars 2019