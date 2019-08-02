MARUV went on holiday to Albania
MARUV ( Anna Korsun) trying to work and tour, but also to find time to relax. The outrageous singer after a series of concerts and performances decided to go with her husband Alexander in Albania. The resort artist can afford to Wake up after lunch, enjoy the sea and not in a hurry. So, the singer decided to treat fans with a fresh batch of photos in a swimsuit, which she published in Instagram stories.
The star also admitted how it looks like a perfect day. The singer chose the holiday resort town of Saranda, where stunning views of the Albanian Riviera.
“I want to tell you what is my ideal morning. Is the sea and, of course, it starts in 3-4 days. Good morning, friends,” she turned to her followers, sitting on the terrace of a local restaurant.
Not without its Arsenal of hot pictures in swimsuit. MARUV posed on a huge granite slabs from water, demonstrating the exciting curves of their figures. The singer – piece black swimsuit with a deep neckline on the back.
In addition, Anna along with her husband went to enjoy one of the local attractions – the source of “Blue eye”. The singer posed in the background of beautiful scenery that impressed with its brightness and colors.
To walk around the neighborhood, the actress chose a comfortable sports shorts carrot hue and a free jacket at the castle short sleeve tonal. She also did not miss the opportunity to take a selfie with her husband in the background opens eyes beauty.