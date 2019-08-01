Maruv will come to the floor of the show “Dances with stars z”
August 1, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
The singer is preparing to go to the floor and to compete with other star members.
The creators of the project “Dances with stars z” continue to disclose the names of the participants of the new season. Today it became known that on the floor will Maruv singer whose extraordinary performances at the concerts of the festival-the thousands of fans.
In the first broadcast of “Dancing with the stars” on August 25 we will know who Maruv will dance in pairs. And yet we know that in the new season also will take part Vladimir Ostapchuk, Victoria Bulitko, Michael Kukuk, Nadezhda Matveeva, Daniel Salem, Alexey Yarovenko and Ksenia Mishina.
Loading...