Marvel has cast an actor who will play the vampire hunter blade

At the international festival of comics Comic-Con in San Diego, Marvel announced the restart of the dark and bloody franchises “Blade”. Is Wesley snipes the lead role of vampire hunter will perform was Maharshal Ali, known for the films “the Green book” and “Moonlight”.

“Daywalker” is returned

According to the publication the Hollywood Reporter, Ali himself suggested that Marvel restarted the franchise with himself in the lead role. Everything was so muddled that the film still has no Director, so that really there is no synopsis, no names of Directors or approximate release date. As an actor persuaded the Studio on such a venture is unknown. Special magic of “Oscar”, not otherwise.

The original “Blade” was released in 1998 and became one of the highest grossing comic book movies. In just one rental period in the cinema, tape paid for itself almost three times.