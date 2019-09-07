Marvel star Hayley Atwell will play in the film “Mission impossible 7”
Marvel star English actress Hayley Atwell will play in the seventh part of the film project “Mission impossible”. This information appeared on the website of the film Director Christopher Macquarie in the social network Instagram.
Hayley Atwell was famous for his roles in the film about Captain America and the TV series “Agent Carter”, but about what character the star will play in the new part of the series “Mission impossible”, information yet. As you know, the seventh and eighth parts of this story is planned to be removed simultaneously, it is possible that the actress will appear in both. In addition, it is reported that this project will be celebrities such as Rebecca Ferguson and Tom cruise. The release of the seventh part of the film is expected in 2021. It should be noted that this series of militants at the time of hire has collected more than $ 3 billion. The most impressive fees were at the movie “Mission impossible 6: the Consequences.”
The news about the appearance of Hayley Atwell has made subscribers Macquarie a huge impression. Fans of the project believe that the English actress will play the role of IMF agent Peggy Carter.