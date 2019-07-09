Mary-Kate Olsen at competitions in horse riding in Paris
Horse riding is a real passion 33-year-old Mary-Kate Olsen. To get involved in this sport she began as a child, and now performs regularly at various competitions. And yesterday she became one of the participants of the annual tournament of the Longines Global Champions Tour in Paris.
Played Mary-Kate together with one of their favorite horses — Naomi. Star successfully overcame several hurdles and, as always, showed a great sense of style — competed Olsen in a white outfit and black boots. She earlier admitted that equestrian inspired her to create the blazers from the first collection for her sister Ashley’s brand The Row.
At the competition, Mary-Kate often supports her 50-year-old husband Olivier Sarkozy, but this time he speech your wife missed. But as this tournament consists of 15 rounds of the competition, he probably will be ill for a spouse from the podium.