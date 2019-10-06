Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk brought Ukraine’s second medal at the world Championships
October 6, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won the silver medal in the long jump at the world Championships in athletics.
On the last day of the championship, which takes place in Qatar, Ukrainian jumped by 6.92 meters, said the NOC of Ukraine.
The world champion was a German athlete Malaika of Mahambo with a score of 7.30 meters.
The bronze medal was won by the representative of Nigeria ESE Brum, which jumped by 6.91 meters.
Medal beh-Romanchuk became only the second award of Ukraine in the world Cup. Earlier “silver” in the high jump, setting a new world record for athletes under the age of 20, produced by Yaroslav Maguchy.
Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada Olga Saladuha was fifth in the triple jump at the world Cup in 2019.