Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won the tournament in France
February 19, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk
Ukrainian athlete Maryna Bekh-Romanchuk won the gold medal in the tournament series World Indoor Tour in Levene (France).
Ukrainian competed in the long jump and showed the result of 6.90 meters, which was unattainable for their rivals, reports UNIAN.
Second went to Nigerian Es Broome (6,82 m), and the three entered Nastassja mironchuk from (6.59 m).
It should be noted that beh-Romanchuk with the same result, 15 Feb won the tournament in Glasgow.
This is the fourth victory for female athletes in the current season. She leads the overall World Indoor Tour. Personal record Ukrainka in the room is a jump of 6.96 meters, which was the world record this season. It beh-Romanchuk made during a competition in Poland.