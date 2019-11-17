Maserati has completed the release of Gran Turismo exclusive model
The Italian company Maserati has officially completed the production of cars Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio, but in 2021 will present the new, electric versions of the iconic models. The end of an era was marked by the release of a new Gran Turismo Zéda, created in a single instance.
The car is made in three colors with a gradient effect: blue becomes black, followed by white. According to engineers, this design decision reflects the connection between the past, present and future and marks the transition to a new stage.
Used the word in the title Zéda is a dialectal pronunciation of the letter Z in the Italian city of Modena, where the headquarters of Maserati.
First Gran Turismo was introduced to the world in 2007 at the Geneva motor show. Two years later, began production of the Gran Cabrio.
The new version will be produced in Turin. In addition, in 2020 it is planned to upgrade the Quattroporte, Ghibli and Levante.