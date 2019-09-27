Maserati has released a 100-seat sedan Ghibli
The model is made for six years.
On Tuesday morning, the Maserati celebrated the production of 100-seat Ghibli on your backwater Giovanni Agnelli in Turin, Italy. Named in honor of the man who founded Fiat in 1899, the plant also assembles the luxury sedan Quattroporte. Jubilee was the car Ghibli S Q4 in the modification GranSport with body color Blu Emozione and black leather interior, equipped with led headlamps Matrix, 20-inch alloy wheels, red brake calipers and black accents.
Sedan designed for the Italian market and is equipped with a 3.0-liter Twin-Turbo V6 with a capacity of 430 HP In this specification AWD Executive sedan reaches 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds with a top speed of 286 km/h. Other motors available for the Ghibli are petrol V6 producing 350 HP and a V6 diesel engine power 275 HP, each of which meets the latest emission standards, Euro 6D.
During Assembly, every Ghibli carefully inspected, and technical specialists make sure that everything works as it should. After the last label was installed on the car, he passes a road test within about 40 km under the control of a professional driver before sending to clients.
Maserati introduced the Ghibli at the Shanghai motor show 2013. Since then it has been updated several times, including in 2017 when the Chengdu motor show in China was presented picking GranLusso and GranSport.