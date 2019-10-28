Masha Efrosinina admired toned figure in a swimsuit
Masha Efrosinina, who along with her husband Timur by Chromium and daughter Nan’s resting now in Mexico, really enjoyed the long-awaited vacation, despite the often cloudy and even rainy weather. Even on vacation, the presenter does not change the sense of style and shows a bright and spectacular resort images — for example, recently she show off in a dress with trendy animal print.
And as soon as the clouds parted and the sky is pleased with the sunshine, Mary immediately went to the beach to sunbathe. On his page on Instagram she has shared the colorful shots taken on the beach of white sand, which showed a slim figure.
40-year-old Efrosinina posing on the beach in a trendy swimsuit with a high waist bright blue print beach wrap in the tone of a bathing suit. Finish the casual bow sunglasses and waving in the wind long hair actress.
“Vitamin D” — succinctly commented on the publication of the star.
In the comments netizens showered Mary with compliments, admiring her toned figure and beauty.
