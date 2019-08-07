Masha Efrosinina also shared the rules of harmony
Masha Efrosinina is always trying to share with the fans of the various lifehacks and useful life motivation. Especially when it comes to keeping yourself in perfect shape. So on his instagram page Ukrainian TV presenter and blogger has published a new video, which depicted her intense training. While Efrosinina boasted great stretching!
Efrosinina showed a short black-and-white video, which has a number of complex stretching exercises. It’s hard not to note that leading – excellent shape!
Also, the presenter told us about the important rules that allow it to support itself in the excellent form. For example it turned out that Efrosinina is not dieting. And can afford the “Goodies”.
“My body belongs to this type, which swells from thoughts about chocolate, from installing on a diet, from stress and from power loads! Amazing, isn’t it?! So I do not sit on diets for many years, but systematically adhere to a certain diet. I learned the truth: the focus on weight loss invariably leads to weight gain!” – shares the experience of Mary.
Video: instagram.com/mashaefrosinina
“Allow yourself chocolate and ice cream during PMS. Do not destroy yourself for it later, but on the contrary, telling myself that at least someone/something have to spoil me. With stress in General conversation short! First, we must recognize that we now live in it totally! So, it is necessary to agree with him, or kick him in the face! My anti-Stress program: meditation, massage, a walk with the kids for a few hours, the movie/series, books, solitude (an hour a day over), sex, traveling, sport!”, continues Efrosinina.
“Speaking of sports — I don’t remember when held in the hands of a dumbbell or barbell. We work exclusively with its own weight ( I had enough), to strengthen internal and external work the muscles, stretch of the fabric( a little extra water), to be able to keep balance and increase your endurance!” – concluded the presenter.
Fans of Masha are also hastened to leave your comments under the new post:
- “Like a Romper so all set out concisely and in an Apple”
- “You just umnichka! Looking at you hochitsya to work out!”
- “And no dumbbell! Amen.”
- “Read the text, watch your videos and can’t figure out where the body swells at the thought of chocolate? You have a great figure! As a Pilates I have not tried yet, is more focused on TRX And tabata”
- “Graceful and beautiful! Thank you for the aesthetic pleasure”