Masha Efrosinina appeared in a striking outfit with a geometric print
Masha Efrosinina is one of the most well-known and popular broadcasters of Ukraine. At 40, she admires a blooming appearance, toned figure and impressive images, which appear in public. For example, the other day she’s in the dress from Ukrainian designer Dafna May created a furore at a concert at the stadium. And if she likes that publicity and love of the public?
The answer to this question Masha gave on his page in Instagram. She shared the photo, which depicted in a striking outfit of yellow-brown colors in a geometric print. Vivid image it complemented sunglasses and beaming smiles.
It smiles its main advantage is to be popular and recognizable.
“The most beautiful privilege that I was given and continues to give publicity — I smile at people on the streets,” admitted Efrosinina.
The leading members were quick to shower her comlpimentary, and also assured that she is smiling because she is very bright and positive person.
- Probably because they believe in the return smile
- It is certainly nice) but it’s sad that people only smile at the sight of a celebrity… I would like more smiles and happiness in Ukraine
- You are very, very bright man
- Mary,you are beautiful!!!! The best and incredible!!!
- Masha, You are a very bright person! Be happy!!!
- I still kiss on the cheek when meeting want!
- So, I Prime scho VI posits have the answer
- What a bright and beautiful
- You beauty!!
- It’s perfect!
- A very interesting outfit. A feeling of joy
