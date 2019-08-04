Masha Efrosinina conquered flawless combination of parts of clothing
Popular presenter Masha Efrosinina — owner of impeccable taste and sense of style, what the star had repeatedly wrote to her fans. Telediva masterfully able to wear and to combine things from the latest collections of designers from around the world, has in her wardrobe and clothes from domestic brands. For each release, celebrity see thousands of eyes and are discussing the details of her bow. On his instagram page to share pictures of Maria in various outfit from home pajamas to street-style images. So, in the last photo of the star walking around town in an ensemble from PRADA.
The TV presenter chose to go public, cropped pants and a blouse with long sleeves, decorated with intricate graphic print in the style of op art. The way it complemented the mules caramel color (trend of the summer season 2019) and a neat clutch bag in emerald color.
“On my way”, is briefly signed telediva ultra stylish frame.
Members admired the ability of Masha skillfully arrange among themselves the details of clothes, to match colors, textures and patterns.
