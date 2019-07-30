Masha Efrosinina covered network pictures from family weekend
Apparently, the weekend star family spent together.
With the birth of son Alexander Masha Efrosinina start quite often to post on social networks of family photos, which appeared in Instagram leading rarely. Fans just fell in love with little Sasha through the funny videos from time to time publishes his mom and sincere, love-filled photos. The public interested in personal and Masha and glad to share what is so dear to her.
Apparently, the weekend star presenter held with their favorite men: her husband Timur and his son Alexander. This is evidenced by the pictures that appeared in the personal microblog Efrosinina. The shots of the family walking in the Park, riding the rides and seems very happy. Lacking only the leading daughters — Nana, which, according to her mother, does not like to be photographed and flashed on her Instagram.