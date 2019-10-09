Masha Efrosinina demonstrated a great sense of humor

Masha Efrosinina — real example for many women after 40 years of leading constantly amazes with its sense of style, bold imagery and chiseled figure.

Маша Ефросинина продемонстрировала отменное чувство юмора

In addition, she has a great sense of humor, which is very helpful in life and at work, and fans of uplifting. Recently, the actress shared a funny story about her husband Timur Khromaev. A new photo in his Instagram Masha gave answer to haters who criticized her excessive thinness and tall, contrasting with hanger.

Efrosinina published the picture, which show in a stylish way, maroon trousers and a mustard-colored jacket in plaid, and silver heels. The media personality had his arm around the clothes rack, also put her one leg.

“Ladies, call me a hanger, you flatter me a lot …” — with humor commented on the Maria.

Netizens immediately began to assure the lead that she just looks amazing and very beautiful, but those “ladies” are just jealous of her.

  • This is their toad
  • Perhaps the best of the best
  • A great sense of humor
  • And I sahwat
  • Look wonderful
  • I obonyo
  • If the hanger is, it is sooooo beautiful
  • They are jealous
  • Hotela bi, I like booty walkow
  • Well, fools… I’d like to be so classy “clothes rack”
  • Masha you are very gentle and beautiful
  • Mary herself is the best instant, spit on tsyh ladies

