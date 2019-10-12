Masha Efrosinina excited seductive dance
October 12, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Masha Efrosinina have long formed the image of a reserved, educated woman, a loving wife and caring mother. But sometimes the presenter surprised fans!
So it happened and in the days when Instagram was leading Stories a video in which she danced a very erotic dance! In the video, the celebrity depicted in the shirt of their brand home wear, dancing at the same time before makeup artist and friend Olga Tinsel.
Of course, dance is a joke, and she Masha said that this kind of a way she is testing the clothes to how the “flowing fabric”. But fans were delighted with her “experiment”. It’s not every day you see dancing as Masha Efrosinina so candid dancing!
viva.ua