Masha Efrosinina gathered Ukrainian celebrities for charity event
Many Ukrainian celebrities gathered at the art factory Platform.
Maria Efrosinina was raised by the Ukrainian celebrities for your charity event.
Every year more and more stars join charity weekend Maria Efrosinina. The presenter told us, which celebrity was the hardest to invite. Dasha Astafieva told how often she plays sports and what.
The singer also shared who she helps care for two dogs during the tour. Ruslan Senichkin all my free time in the Carpathians. What inspires TV presenter in the mountains. Almost six months as Nastya Kamensky — the official wife of Alexey Potapenko. The singer shared, did it feel family life.
At a charity event Maria Efrosinina came and newly minted MP, a former comedian show “MUAHAHAHAHA” Roman Grischuk with his pregnant wife.
This summer Alexander Pedan realized his cherished dream, climb to 5000 ‘ mountain. TV presenter told, what difficulties they suffered during the expedition.