Masha Efrosinina husband celebrate 16 th wedding anniversary
For TV presenter Masha Yefrosinina August — deep in the holiday month. Thus, on August 25, her son Alexander celebrated his 5th birthday, and the 30th another milestone with her husband Timur by Chromium they celebrate the 16th wedding anniversary. Note that except for the son, the couple is also raising a 15-year-old daughter Nana.
On his page in Instagram Mary remembered what was their wedding 16 years ago, and also shared a photo “then and now”. The first photo of the couple imprinted on the wedding day, the second in our days.
Black-and-white photo of a stylish couple holding hands and smiling happily.
Leading shared funny stories and touched by their many subscribers.
“And on this day 16 years ago I had the most fabulous wedding with lezginka and Ukrainian songs. Hail and sun! With the pigeons that settled in later for a long time on the roof! With a dress that needed to unbutton 40 minutes to go in need! And artist Gypsy ensemble, which, for some unknown reason, with the ensemble of his left, and appeared suddenly during my throwing of the bouquet …and, of course, grabbed it myself … my Friends were “greatly happy”. Our fun and memorable wedding, Temurah, during which you had a temperature of 39.5… But know this, all these 16 years I sincerely believe that the temperatures you happiness then,” wrote Efrosinina.
Members immediately began to congratulate the beautiful couple, however, many noted that the wife Masha, Timur simply does not know, so he changed.
- The husband then husband now did not like,the feeling that two different people
- The case when both husband and wife as the years became only more beautiful and I’m sure happier
- How did you both prettier! Love
- Changed Timur not to know ) you, Masha, beautiful, then and now )
- Vitayu! Smyvka of people, similar to yourself
- Congratulations)) Timur so healthy for family life
- Yeah ,okay. My husband was so changed. Happiness To You
- Your husband had become so handsome, just hold on! Think it’s Your merit, too
- Timur barely know!!! Thought that second marriage. Very beautiful then and now!!!!
- Masha ve not Smylie, Hiba scho shte krasiva