Masha Efrosinina in full gets together with Olga Polyakova
Masha Efrosinina not used to turn gray on the spot – her initiative and enthusiasm is enough to lead their own projects, to engage Discom clothes, to make motivational spitsami and do charity. Of course, the lion’s share of his time the media personality is paid to the family. For example, she recently showed mental picture with her husband Timur and touching congratulated him on his birthday. The last day of summer Masha has arranged blagotvoritelniy Charity Weekend. One of the star guests of a large-scale event became the “Queen of the night” Olya Polyakova.
TV presenter has published in Instagram a fragment of speech, “superblondinka” with an incendiary hit, “flip flops”. Masha could not resist and caught the wave of drive, she began to dance along with the artist. For this outfit she was the perfect – comfortable blue t-shirt and pants of a shiny shade of silver.
“No words, emotions are running high, tears choking! You are all unreal, as said Olya Polyakova. Another day in the history of the culture of philanthropy in Ukraine”, — said Masha, his improvisation on stage.
