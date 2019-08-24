Masha Efrosinina laugh Network nice video son

| August 24, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments
Loading...

Presenter and blogger Masha Efrosinina shared with fans a funny video.

Маша Ефросинина рассмешила Сеть милым видео с сыном

On the page on the Instagram celebrity posted a video which appears in a Bathrobe and with a towel on his head. Efrosinina in the video gives 4-year-old son Sasha is bitter medicine. Boy they really do not like, therefore, she decided to calm him down.

The star embraced his son, but he suddenly decided to look mom in the neck.

“So my mom could feed a cure only by giving me tight squeeze with her finger! My Nana saw any bitterness medical stuff, smacking his lips! But my Alexander every time unpredictable,” commented on a video star mom.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr