Masha Efrosinina mini posing at sunset
July 21, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Masha Efrosinina is enjoying a holiday on the island of Ibiza, where she went with her friends. Leading decided to show how she spends time.
First, the star published a joint photo with her friends, where she appeared in a white t-shirt, shorts and cardigan with a red print.
“When you first discover Ibiza, and you have a cool conductors!” – wrote under the frame Masha.
Then she posted the picture with the beach. Efrosinina in a short dress with a print that highlighted her slender legs, posed against the backdrop of a beautiful sunset.
“A magical sunset on Ibiza”, — reads the caption to the photo.