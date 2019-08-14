Masha Efrosinina off in the original outfit
Masha Efrosinina is a happy owner of a superb sense of style and good taste. Her wardrobe is elegant and feminine outfits from brands and local designers. She always carefully and accurately selects shoes and accessories, creating ultra stylish looks that delight the fans. So, in stories Instagram she showed her “image of the day” in a bright yellow MIDI dress with racy cut.
The video Masha is sitting in a comfortable chair with a water bottle in his hands. It is an elegant polka dot dress long sleeve and boat neckline.
“And rushed to the working week” — signed frames telediva.
Later, the star has allowed fans to see her outfit in detail. It turned out that the back of the dress is most open. Your way leading complements elegant beige mules with black toe high heels embellished with round large bead-pearl. Of the accessories, just gently thin gold bracelets on the wrist.
In the hands of the presenter holding a flower on a long stem and slowly turns towards the camera, giving the opportunity to appreciate the outfit from all sides.