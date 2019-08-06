Masha Efrosinina pleased with the fun family frame

Presenter conducts purchases in output

Маша Ефросинина порадовала забавным семейным кадром

Popular TV presenter Masha Efrosinina not often shows his family, but today, August 4, she put on his page in Instagram a new photo with her son and husband.

The picture was taken in one of shopping centres. Photo husband Efrosinina in a carriage driven by their son, who wore police uniforms.

“What do you have today for shopping?” — signed photo of the presenter.

