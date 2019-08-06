Masha Efrosinina pleased with the fun family frame
August 6, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Presenter conducts purchases in output
Popular TV presenter Masha Efrosinina not often shows his family, but today, August 4, she put on his page in Instagram a new photo with her son and husband.
The picture was taken in one of shopping centres. Photo husband Efrosinina in a carriage driven by their son, who wore police uniforms.
“What do you have today for shopping?” — signed photo of the presenter.
Loading...