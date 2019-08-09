Masha Efrosinina published a unique photo with her husband
Masha Efrosinina is very actively developing its instagram page. Note that Ukrainian TV presenter – also known blogger. Leading often shares with fans of different helpful tips on the subject of beauty and health, nutrition, but especially training. It is known that Efrosinina very carefully watching their figure! In addition, however, blogger and TV presenter also shares the sweet moments of your family life!
So, under stories on instagram-page Efrosinina published very romantic and cozy photos, and most importantly – really unique. The picture shows Mary with her husband, businessman Timur chromium in the morning by lying in bed. Masha still sleepy, smiling and tenderly embraces of the spouse. Timur also with a smile looking at the camera.
As it turned out, this morning’s photo was made by the son Efrosinina – 4-year-old Sasha!
“Morning eyes”, — signed photo of Mary.
By the way, most often on the page appear exactly Masha photo with Sasha. But 15-year-old Nan – an extremely rare guest on the page of his stellar mom. The presenter repeatedly stated that Nana is a very serious girl, who at the moment fully focused on their studies, and “blogging” it is of little interest. But the son of Sasha growing creative kid!
“Sasha is a very creative, cheerful and smiling boy. Yet we call him “our artist”. He amuses us, every phrase is worthy of the stage. Alexander Timurovich put a new batch of pranks, music, laughter and dancing in our family”, — said once in the comments LITE Efrosinina.