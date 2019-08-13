Masha Efrosinina rested with friends at the cottage
Masha Efrosinina continues to delight his fans with wonderful family photos. This time the TV star showed how she’s resting at the cottage with her friends and son. The Ukrainian celebrity has published on his page in Instagram and signed it very original, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
“Alexander and the three graces without gravity…” — he called Mary the photo.
In the picture Efrosinina in telnyashka and sporty pants are sealed in a jump, she is not far behind and her friend Elena Primak and Victoria Lysenko. Touched by this photo of a little son Masha — Alexander, who is not behind the adults, he’s also in flight.
Fans of Masha with great warmth responded to the photo with summer vacation and made the review a lot of compliments.