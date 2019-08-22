Masha Efrosinina shocked gaudy attire and the blue shadows
Well-known Ukrainian blogger and presenter Masha Efrosinina puzzled network the second chin and in a strange way. Photo appeared on page stars in Instagram.
On pictures Efrosinina posing in a blouse with roses and rhinestones and red transparent visor. Outfit stars rayed so we can see what she’s wearing bra with pushpam, predabissi her chest.
Hair star gathered into a bundle that is cemented voluminous corduroy elastic. Image star added massive earrings and bright blue eye shadow applied in a thick layer. In addition the leader has chosen such a position of the head, she had a second chin.
In the commentary, the star wrote that she was “waiting for the Ukrainian Fashion Week”. Apparently, so Efrosinina ridiculed the contemporary fashion trends.
Subscribers stars appreciated her joke. One of the wearer joked, asking asked “but what about lashes 5d”. In addition, they Efrosinina commented on the singer Olya Polyakova. She noted that her youngest daughter said, “Mom, look, she’s got big Boobs!”. Efrosinina, in turn, asked to convey to the girl that “the other breast too, but she treacherously fell.”