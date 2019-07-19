Masha Efrosinina showed a few incendiary moments of relaxation
Masha Efrosinina decided to finally show thousands of fans how he spent time in Spain. Recall that just a couple of days ago happy Ukrainian TV presenter said that flew to the Spanish island of Ibiza. Most times, a vacation will not be long, as her next message she wrote that her recipe reboot is a “short trip”.
Yet the presenter is not in a hurry, as many of her colleagues, to fill fans with dozens of photos from vacation. But a couple videos on my instagram-stories left.
So, Mary published a photo on which poses in the company of friends. Efrosinina indicated that is one of the Nightclubs and restaurants of the island. For an evening out, Masha chose white short shorts and a white plain t-shirt. Special attention deserves long robe-kimono with vibrant red and white patterns.
Your bright image, the presenter added a shoulder bag, sunglasses with white frames and gold jewelry.
Also, the presenter showed several “noisy” video from the party under the open sky.
For example, the video captures the process of how a person Masha is decorated with multicolored sequins. This looks very impressive. Also, she started dancing at the party. The corresponding video was published in twitter-blog MyGlamWish.
It’s funny that before this trip she spent a few days with her husband Timur and friends in Odessa. Here she was visited by Dmitriy Mantica, the songs of which “light”.