Masha Efrosinina showed a series of backstage photos and videos with new filming
Masha Efrosinina never ceases to amaze fans with his perfect sense of style. Note that Ukrainian TV presenter is also very actively developing your blog on the network instagram. While Efrosinina like to share with the fans of various beauty tips, personal experience, exercises. And of course, the themes-favorites — fashionable images. Not so long ago, TV presenter from “two birds killed” and a new summer image showed in the trending overalls, and wise advice women gave!
On his page in the network instagram Masha has pleased fans with a new stylish update. This time in video format!
So, the presenter showed a series of backstage photos and videos with new filming. Yet Masha does not speak of the details. But notes that one of the images from the world famous brand Chloé.
In a video released Efrosinina poses in striking dress in cowboy style. On the leading red flared trousers with a high waist, loose blouse with breast pockets. Feature image — a bright red scarf tied in a bow. Long black hair presenter dissolved. In makeup, the emphasis is on the scarlet lips and shadow.
Absolutely in love with new @chloe collection #chloegirlskiev
While in stories Masha showed more photos and videos. Also, Mary appears in yet another way — a bright yellow satin dress.
It is noteworthy that the Ukrainian leader, as usual, and decided to make a joke. Fortunately, the sense of humor Efrosinina does not change.
It showed a glossy, picture perfect. And the moment this picture was taken.
Masha fans were quick to comment on her new look. And yet a lot of the reviews concerned the figures Efrosinina. Many fans have advised his darling “stop losing weight”!
- “Not a collection make the man, but quite the contrary! Irresistible!!”
- “My 3-year-old daughter after seeing this mini video exclaimed, “Wow! What a beautiful aunt!”. Maria, You inspire even the smallest”
- “The perfect lady”
- “Great! But a bit to recover it would be necessary”
- “Masha, it’s all good, but why so thin? Is that too much?”
- “Mashunya of Krasna, supines enough Judt”
- “In the eyes of anxiety!!! beautiful course, but too thin. it is not 20 years”
- “Skinny kapets….navti don’t know Chi TSE good”
- “Masha, ti strongly Shula.TSE vzhe nebezpecna the body”