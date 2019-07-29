Masha Efrosinina showed how spent Sunday
July 29, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Loading...
Yesterday, she along with her husband Timur by Chromium and their son Alexander, who in August will be five years old, went on a family walk in Mariinsky Park in Kiev.
Maria wore a red Maxi dress with voluminous sleeves, buttoned in the middle and off the shoulder, with a belt at the waist and a bandage on his head. Star hair gathered in a ponytail and wearing large sunglasses.
Maria made some juicy selfies, and her husband Timur even took a short video when they are all together riding in the children’s tour bus through the Park.
Pictures from this walk Masha is very short signed, “I Love,” adding the hashtags #Family #Sundays.
Loading...