Masha Efrosinina showed moderate business image
Masha Efrosinina visited the official opening of the exhibition with an important social mission — “16 days against gender violence”. Recall that at the opening was also attended by first lady of Ukraine Elena Zelensky, who attended the event in a relaxed, but business-casual-the way in a tweed jacket.
Efrosinina was also present among the delegation. Note that Ukrainian TV presenter is the Ambassador of the United Nations Fund for population in Ukraine. Maria Zelensky performs a counselor in matters of domestic violence in Ukraine.
Earlier in an interview with VOGUE Ukraine Masha Efrosinina said:
“Every year, 1 million of Ukrainian women suffer from domestic violence, and with them suffering and their children, — says Masha Efrosinina. — In Ukraine there is a hotline, but there are two people, it is not on a national scale. When I told Elena that the rooms of this line no one knows, she responded emotionally: “I Want, I’ll write it on the icon and going to wear?..We both understand that tangible result of the hot line should work at the state level. So in 2020, under the patronage of Helena, the Ministry of social policy will launch a national call centre, which will react immediately to calls of women and work as is customary throughout the world, in cooperation with the police, social services and psychologists”.
To visit the official event Efrosinina chose laid-back look in blue tones. Dark blue pantsuit with original jacket, striped shirt, and gold flats.
Note the opening of the exhibition dedicated to the global campaign “16 days against gender violence” (created with the support of the United Nations Fund for population) was held on November 25.
The opening ceremony was attended by Vice Prime Minister on European and Euro-Atlantic integration and the government Plenipotentiary for gender politicians, MPs, representatives of women and civil society.
Location: Government House, Grushevskogo street, 12/2, the 1st entrance, hall 6 floor.