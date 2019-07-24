Masha Efrosinina showed themselves without make-up
Famous Ukrainian presenter Masha Efrosinina, who recently boasted long legs in a mini dress, this time decided to demonstrate the natural beauty, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to TSN.
In Instagram account Efrosinina posted a daring photo on which poses with no makeup and a towel on his head.
In the article, the star was told of their plans in the near future.
“No pics, no time for posts, so selfie natures!” signed photograph of the star.
In the comments fans Masha Efrosinina barely resist not to make a compliment to his idol. Nick noted that the star is good even without tons of makeup.
“You’re beautiful without makeup”, “Very daring photo,” wrote the followers of the presenter.
