Masha Efrosinina starred in a glamorous photo shoot for Elle
TV presenter Masha Efrosinina this year 40 years old, but she admires the blooming appearance and a slender figure. By the way, in honor of the anniversary, the actress appeared in a spectacular photo shoot and graced the cover of the June issue of Elle magazine in a gorgeous dress. The scenes with those bright shots she shared on his page in Instagram.
Masha poses in a luxurious satin dress red with plunging necklines and racy slits on the hips, and a long train. A beautiful woman in a seductive pose, throwing one long leg to another. The hair she left loose and looks thoughtfully into the distance. Complement the image of the silver shoes.
“In any unclear situation wear red… #mycolour,” commented Efrosinina.
Subscribers are bombarded leading to compliments, especially noting her endless legs and agreeing that the red color really suits her.
