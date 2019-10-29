Masha Efrosinina surprised Frank outfit
Known host, blogger and actress Masha Efrosinina, which is now together with her husband and daughter are vacationing in Mexico, has surprised fans with a new publication, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to Ivona.
On his page on Instagram posted a racy video in which Flirty dancing. In the video, the star is depicted in the swimsuit and wide shorts. Candid outfit effectively emphasized the breast. In addition, the roller Efrosinina appeared without makeup.
In the description of the publication Masha told the fans why she prefers short shorts from the collection of her brand “Mashsh“.
“You bombarded me with questions after the stories on the boat : “why am I sleeping shorts?“ Soooo, ladies, it is time to explain! Creating @mashsh.wear, we thought only about how can be useful not only at home but also in everyday life! And the motto of the brand #easylivingwear speaks for itself — you should be easy!!! Easy to mix our clothes with other things, it is easy to pick it up on any occasion, it is easy to save by buying one thing and to have the opportunity to create with her a few bows! These viscose flowy shorts elastic became a bestseller spring-summer season. Therefore we have released them in several colors! My favourite is the milk!! On vacation I wear from swimsuit with capes for a hike in the restaurant, with topics to travel by bike or on a tour! Well, of course, sleeping in them is a divine pleasure!!!“, — posted by Masha Efrosinina.