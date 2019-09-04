Masha Efrosinina told about a terrible diagnosis
Famous TV host Masha Efrosinina was surprised by a Frank recognition on their health. She admitted that at the age of 20, the doctors diagnosed her terrible diagnosis — infertility. About Masha told in the “Life vdoma people.” Then she didn’t take the news as a tragedy. TV star supported husband Timur Limp. Now the couple are raising a daughter Nan and son Alexander.
“I was diagnosed in the period when you think that something will come up. I think it’s more tragic sentence for the already-conscious women. I then saved the age, to be honest. I remember the realization that I will not be able to give Timur a child — that’s gonna hurt” — shared Efrosinina.
The husband of TV presenter wasn’t seen in the diagnosis of the tragedy. “Cool, now we can not to protect themselves! he said. I said, “Well, probably, Yes,” shared details of the presenter.
The couple decided to postpone the problem until such time when they consciously want children. And two weeks later, Mary learned that waiting for the firstborn. The presenter calls it a miracle. She believes that babies come exactly when you need it.
“Then we have 10 years not pregnant, and we’re a very temperamental couple. I have, in fact, the Ossetians. But not came the baby. Only when we had to fix everything to start a new life in this Union, Alexander came without hesitation. Also very quickly,” admitted Efrosinina.
