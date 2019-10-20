Masha Efrosinina tried on the image of the legendary ruler
Masha Efrosinina delights his fans with not only a flourishing appearance and stylish images, but an excellent sense of humor and ability to laugh at themselves. Recently, the leading funny potrollila haters who think she’s too thin and tall called “racking”. For a new photo shoot she tried on a bold and unusual way — the actress turned to Princess Olga.
On his page on Instagram she shared the video with shooting. The media personality captured in a mustard yellow floor-length dress, a wide brown belt emphasized her slender waist. Complement the impressive bow long white scarf that is attached to the old head ornament, and a massive necklace on the neck.
While Efrosinina couldn’t resist and danced a funny dance on a background of yellow booth making funny faces.
“Meet Princess Olga! Woman loving, but vengeful. For the murder of her husband, Prince Igor, buried alive several dozens men, came to Woo her, and burned the whole city cunning — started there pigeons, to whose feet were bound incendiary mixture. Began to rule Russia for herself, and quite well from 945 to 960 years. That generally good — sanctified …” — said Maria.
Subscribers appreciated the sense of humor and a bold leading and left many admiring and humorous comments.
