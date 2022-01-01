On ukrainian instagram TV presenter Masha Efrosinina appeared in a video recording, in which she showed Russian soldiers, as if they had returned from war in Ukraine. In the video, the wounded soldiers are not sorely hurting the death of Ukrainians and mean that soon Ukraine will not be ignited, even, stink everything for that. Ogidni, at a glance, sang the people to slander that it is obligatory to complete those that started in 2014 rotations.

At the signature before adding, Euphrosyne is going to the European Union to give the Ukrainian military armor, so that the stench could protect your state and innocent residents from Russian marauders and valtivniks.

“Tse video about those who look like right monsters. The stench brought to my country vbivstviya, torturi, zavaltuvannya that total devastation! The stench of nonhumans, the stench brought us death and grief…” – said the TV presenter, signing the video.