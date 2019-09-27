Masha Polyakova demonstrated a stylish fall look
Last weekend Olya Polyakova gave a Grand concert in Lviv. To support 21st September went and the members of her family — the eldest daughter Mary and beloved husband Vadim. 14-year-old shared in a network of lovely family moments in the atmospheric city. And now she decided to show the outfit, which was fun on mom’s show.
On his page in Instagram she published a photo in stylish autumn look she tried on a beige hoodie and over it a brown leather jacket and hat to match.
“This photo was taken before the Grand concert my mom, who was incredibly tough, and what concert were you at last?” commented frame the daughter of the singer.
Members of the young model and blogger I admire its beauty, many point out that the last time was at the concert, her star mom.
- Masha beauty
- At the concert your mom. It is really cool
- In Lviv on Queen NOC, TSE Bulo cool!!!!!
- Just in time for the concert, your mother….
- what miaaaaa
- Oh, how good
- Crazyyyyyyyyy!!!!
- Harnyunya
- I love it
- At the concert, your Mami, and I liked oceanienne
- Gorgeous!
- Incredible
- Beautiful sweet girl
- Mash, a photo bomber! Let’s cool photos