Masha Polyakova in short top struck sportswear
Masha Polyakova, eldest daughter Olya Polyakova recently leads an active life of the blogger, the girl tells his followers all the details about what she does and shares numerous photos. But still she encourages a healthy lifestyle and exercise, and what she dedicates a lot of time.
She recently invited its fans to speculate about fashion trends and styles pictures in which she was dressed in a sports bow. For a picture Masha chose black Cycling shorts and short black top, on the shoulders of she put on a white shirt with short sleeves, and complemented the image of a bracelet with pendants.
“It is now fashionable many different styles , what’s your favorite”? — asked his followers Masha.
Fans of the girls said that she is in great physical shape and told about their preferences in clothing:
- Mashul, now people wear the style that allows them their income! Basically it is a “market-style” or “confiscated-style”!)
- Bonistall
- I love the style: what’s comfortable
- Figure
- Masha, you are very beautiful
- The one in which I’m comfortable
- THE ONE WHICH IS CONVENIENT AND COMFORTABLE!!!
- Tramp style, gopostal
- Ti so beautiful
- Love podovat style
- Beauty
- About*agenda