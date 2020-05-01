Mask for face and online courses: 10 things you can get for free
From free meals to individuals providing first aid and health workers, to free audiobooks, music, and television programming premium edition of Money Talks News has compiled some of the best deals available in may. You can enjoy almost all of these free resources from the comfort of home.
Free face mask
During coronavirus mask has become a daily fashion accessory. Campaign Dhvani “Mask for every American” allows you to request a free mask to help stop the spread COVID-19.
Go to the web site Dhvani to apply for a free mask.
Sling TV free for all
Want to access more television programs for free? Sling TV offers free pack Sling Blue for everyone to view from 17:00 until midnight every night.
The service, which costs $30 a month for anytime access, offers over 50 channels in real time, over 50 000 titles on demand.
Free Amazon Music Unlimited for three months
Attention music lovers. For a limited time new subscribers can use the free three month trial of Music Unlimited Amazon. The popular service offers unlimited access to music without advertising.
Free credit reports
In response to the pandemic credit agencies Equifax, Experian and TransUnion offer free weekly credit reports to all credit card holders within one year.
This step allows you to better control and protect its solvency in this time of financial uncertainty.
Free audiobooks
Listening to audiobooks is a great way to occupy your time and distract from the pandemic coronavirus. And now you can relax and escape from reality with the help of free audio books from 10 popular sources:
- Audible Stories
- OverDrive
- Hoopla
- Open Culture
- Audible
- LibroVox
- Lit2Go
- Spotify
- Loyal Books
- Storynory
Free premium access to HBO
If you have an Internet connection, you can within a limited time can get about 500 free hours of premium dostupa from HBO.
Action #StayHomeBoxOffice includes popular TV shows, movies and documentaries, to which access can be obtained on HBONow.com and HBOGo.com.
Free meals for persons providing first aid and health workers
To thank the heroes of our country, which help fight COVID-19 every day, many restaurants offer these workers a free and delicious meal. Health workers caring for those who suffer of the disease can get the following delicious offers with proof of employment:
- Till may 5 at McDonald’s free Breakfast, lunch or dinner.
- Ten free original glazed doughnut from Krispy Kreme waiting for health workers on 4 and 11 may.
- Free small combo for those who provide first aid will be provided in restaurants Checkers and Rally.
Free online courses from Harvard
We all have a lot of time now. Why not spend it on expanding their horizons with free online courses from Harvard University, one of the leading educational institutions of the country?
Spend time while signing up for various free classes, from “Introduction to computer science” to “Shakespeare’s hamlet: Ghost.” View the course catalog here.
Free oil change for health workers
Mazda dealers across the country are offering a free standard oil change for health professionals.
The deal is a tribute to those who “dedicated himself to saving lives during this pandemic,” and is valid for most car brands and models, not just for Mazda. Details at the link.
Free recipes from The Cheesecake Factory
Miss my favorite dishes from The Cheesecake Factory? Favorite chain restaurants have opened access to many of its most popular recipes — from pancakes with lemon and ricotta to pasta Cajun Jambalaya — on their website you can learn the recipe and cook at home during the quarantine.
Search financial consultant
Search financial Advisor you can trust should not be difficult. A great place to start is a free search tool for financial advisors SmartAsset that connects you with three qualified financial consultants in five minutes. Each consultant is checked SmartAsset and is required by law to act in your best interest.
