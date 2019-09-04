Mask under which male zodiac signs are hiding your weaknesses
His mask is his weakness.
It is considered that men are stronger than women, not only physically, but also morally. Men don’t cry, men should wear women and heavy bags, open doors, lay your coat over puddles, driving in nails to hang pictures, etc., etc. Women who think men are sort of “made of steel”, it is sometimes very difficult to keep a man. Like, everything was going so well, he was such a courageous, strong, did everything that was asked, and then picked up and disappeared one day.
Of course, he was gone. People like that it do not keep a man? Man is not only the breadwinner. First of all, he — man, which has its own habits, strengths and weaknesses, which need caress and understanding, a kind word and a rest after the working day. Knowing the hidden sides of the character of men, it is possible to build with them a relationship based on mutual love and respect.
Suggest you learn what masks men hide behind the different Zodiac signs and what are the weaknesses of them pose.
Aries
His mask gives the impression of a “real man”; an open friendliness; firm handshake; brave to recklessness; it happens suddenly generous.
His weakness: can’t say no to friends; don’t have the patience to listen to and do the leg work; too careless to health and regime; not able to obey; he likes to disappear and then appear again, without explaining why.
Recommendation: try with the surplus of his energy and egotistical nature to see the vulnerability of a little boy in need of care.
Taurus
His mask: its apparent prosperity and comfort; a family man with skillful hands; business man with pretensions to good taste; persistent.
His weakness: stubbornness and inability to resist pleasures; fear of being “henpecked”; the craving for the beloved couch; three hundred years will promise to repair the bike; succumb to intelligent people; the love of good food and desserts undermined his health, and creates fullness.
Recommendations: this man forever adolescency…
Gemini
His mask of charm and wit; resourceful and original; a great guest in any company; “the guy.”
His weakness: promises more than is able to perform; a restless, sometimes chasing two hares; doesn’t know what he wants; in it lives the spirit of contradiction, a rebellion against authority.
Recommendations: it should help to define the purpose in life, and then keep this goal under control. Gemini needs two loves, but not necessarily two women. Try to solve the riddle.
Cancer
His mask: sensitive attitude to the woman; the ability to tender care, good nurse; a man who loves to speak “heart to heart”.
His weaknesses: long heals wounds, going back to the past; afraid to become a “hermit”; even washing it will not remove an old sweater; very fragile, laconic, resentful, grouchy, Moody.
Recommendations: leave him alone when he is angry and withdraws into himself. Can’t shake? Pretend to be sick.
Leo
His mask: a beautiful, bright appearance and clothing; it is important to keep reputation as a “Heartbreaker”; as if he’s a romantic, royally generous, and manners as the aristocrat.
His weakness: is afraid of disrespect and indifference to his own person; a favorite chair, the newspaper and brandy; the lion is the loser in society — pathetic.
Recommendations: give to understand that he is your King. Don’t forget that you are a Queen. Most importantly – endless admiration, praise, and cleanliness.
Virgin
His mask: clear logical mind and system throughout; sysloglevel and punctual; ability to control himself.
His weakness: he needs to develop a stance, and then we follow her, defending and confessing; a slave of his rationale; afraid of responsibility, because he is overly responsible.
Recommendation: if you are at least something to convince him, then for you he will go to great lengths.
Libra
His mask: a nice smile, able to charm and disarm to concede.
His weakness: always dreaming that the problem will resolve itself; not able to refuse; “losing his mind” before striking women; aesthete; his mood can deteriorate even smell the fish you cook him for dinner.
Recommendations: all decisions take themselves. Down with curlers and a Bathrobe! Beautiful dress, interior, tableware, candles and it’s yours.
Scorpio
His mask: insightful, sometimes unblinking gaze; apparent strength and reliability; a born psychologist; hardness prior to any stroke of fate.
His weakness: ruthless to female flirting and coquetry; the need to have all or nothing; he has his own morality, different from the conventional, from what is not in harmony with the law; often sick from a soul-destroying internal contradictions.
Recommendations: you must come patience and boundless loyalty. Keep in mind, he remembers everything – and resentment, and joy.
Sagittarius
His mask of respectability “from scratch”; ILO lovely; cheerful and kind; he always “inflated” connection, which according to him decide everything; the love of the sport … on TV.
His weakness: he is sincere and truthful with you in all of their former Hobbies, including a love; eternal bachelor: from wife to mistress and back again, until you run out of steam.
Recommendations: do not tie him to home and family, state that they themselves enjoy the freedom. Create some intrigue secret calls or flowers in a vase.
Capricorn
His mask: reliability; love with a guarantee for life; the emotional stability and financial situation.
His weakness: without marriage, he feels insecure; it is difficult to Express your feelings and affection; he needs love; usually waiting that will appreciate, to give thanks and to admire it; it wants to control the household budget.
Recommendations: don’t capture its beauty and outfits to better show what you mistress and mother.
Aquarius
His mask: detached, dreamy look, as if his thoughts soar somewhere far away; barbs – a sure sign of his interest in you, ready to make friends even with his rival.
His weakness: rushes into everything new and unusual – be it a person or idea; he is indifferent to material goods, can take a minimum of amenities; it is important to feel loose.
Recommendations: do not open all their “trumps”. Constantly tease his curiosity.
Fish
His mask: a cheerful smile, and in the eyes of care in the vast ocean of dreams and dreams; explicit romantic; a man with “a big heart” — always ready to understand you and to console.
His weaknesses: he finds it difficult to reside in reality; sometimes forgets to eat and indifferent to his own comforts; great dedication and service to the ideas, friends and the woman he loves; for his humor hiding grief and sorrow.
Recommendations: not to offend his dream, he will not forgive. Better share it with him and help bring it into reality.