Mass murder in the British County of Essex: the 39 bodies of migrants found in a truck arrived from Bulgaria (PHOTO) (PHOTO)

British police found 39 bodies in the trailer of a truck in the industrial area of town of Grays in Essex.

“I received a call from the ambulance service after the discovery of the trailer with people inside… the Emergency services pronounced him dead at least 39 people. According to preliminary data, among the victims were 38 adults and one teenager. 25-year-old man from Northern Ireland was arrested on suspicion of murder”, – is spoken in the message of the police of the County.

According to The Gguardian, it is established that the truck came from Bulgaria and moved to the UK on Sunday, October 19, at the port of Holyhead, in Anglesey in North Wales. The detainee – a truck driver. “We have arrested the truck driver on suspicion of involvement in the crime, the investigation is underway,” said an officer of the local police Department Andrew Mariner.

Over the detection zone of the truck installed a police cordon.

We will remind, for the last almost 20 years this is the first case of mass deaths of illegal immigrants in the UK. In June 2000, in the British port of Dover in a shipping container was found the bodies of 58 illegal immigrants from China. 54 men and four women died in the container from suffocation. Illegals trying to find a in England for political asylum. Only two of those found in the container were still alive.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson in his Twitter wrote that “shocked by this tragic incident in Essex”.

“I get regular reports and the Ministry of internal Affairs will work closely with Essex police, we exactly what happened,” he said.

The Minister of internal Affairs of the United Kingdom Priti Patel said she was “shocked and saddened by this tragic incident.” According to her, employees of the immigration service of the Ministry of internal Affairs will work closely with the police, which is investigating the case.

The member of Parliament for the city of Tarrok in Essex Jackie Doyle-Price wrote on his Twitter page that “human trafficking is a vile and dangerous business” and expressed hope that the killers will be found and brought to justice.