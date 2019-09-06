Mass shootings in the United States: how many people died in 2019
Not having to move away after two mass shootings in the beginning of August, when two States killed 31 people in less than 24 hours, the US was shocked by another incident in West Texas, in which 7 people died and many were injured.
Earlier this month, 22 people were killed in a shooting at a Walmart in El Paso, Texas, and nine people were shot in Dayton, Ohio.
But this is not the first mass shooting in the US this year. Over the previous months other mass shootings shook the country from Sebring, FL to Gilroy, California. Only in 2019 as a result of mass shootings killing at least 69 people.
Shooting in Las Vegas 2017, which killed 58 people, remains the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.
This list of mass shooting in public places, which killed at least three victims.
Report on mass executions of 2019:
January 23: Sebring, Florida — 5 killed
In January, a gunman shot and killed five people at SunTrust Bank in Sebring, Florida. The suspect, 21-year-old Seven the Xaver, barricaded himself inside. A former trainee security guard surrendered to the SWAT team from the County Sheriff’s office highlands.
Carl Haglund, the chief of police of Sebring, called the suspect “a criminal who commits a senseless crime.”
January 24: State College, PA — 3 killed, 1 wounded
In the same month, another shooter killed three people and wounded one, before sending the gun on himself near the campus of the University of Pennsylvania.
Police have identified a suspect in the shooting as 21-year-old Jordan Witmer. The shooting began in the restaurant of the Ramada, before the suspect broke into the house and killed another man, after which he shot himself.
February 15: Aurora, Illinois — 5 killed, 6 wounded
Five people were killed in February in a shooting at the warehouse in Aurora, Illinois, near Chicago.
The shooter was identified as Gary Martin, 45-year-old former employee who was fired shortly before the shooting. All five victims were employees of the warehouse.
After a collision with the armed man was wounded six police officers.
May 31: Virginia beach, VA — 12 killed, 4 wounded
Twelve people were killed and another four were injured after the in late may, the gunman started shooting in the municipal center Virginia beach. The suspect, Dewain Craddock, was a 15-year-old engineer, utilities and employees of the city.
After a long shootout, police shot and killed the suspect. Mayor Bobby Dyer called it “the most devastating day in the history of Virginia beach”.
June 23: Abbeville, SC — 3 killed, 1 wounded
Three people were killed and another wounded after a shooting in an apartment in Abbeville, USA. Authorities arrested the suspect, a teenager, 19-year-old Elijah Teresa head, and charged him with three counts of murder, one attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to FOX Carolina.
The police also arrested two other Teens in connection with the killings, 19-year-old TA Saryu Idea Curry and 18-year-old Let the Genie Lee Hamilton. Both girls were charged with accessory after the fact of murder.
July 28: Gilroy, CA — 3 killed, 15 wounded
A few days before the shooting in August in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio, armed with AK-47 gunman opened fire at a festival garlic Gilroy in Northern California, killing two children and a young man and injuring 15 people.
19-year-old shooter, whose name was Santino William Legan, legally bought the gun in early July. Legan was a resident of Gilroy.
Police responded quickly, Legan catching and shooting him in less than a minute. Authorities believe that Legan broke through the fence to get around the guards of the festival.
August 3: El Paso, Texas — 22 killed, 24 wounded
3 Aug gunman opened fire in El Paso at Walmart, killing 22 people and leaving another 25 injured. The suspect shooter, 21-year-old Patrick Crusius, was taken into custody by the police, and the shooting is being investigated as a case of domestic terrorism, according to the U.S. attorney’s office in El Paso.
The police are also investigating a hate-filled Manifesto, which perhaps came from the suspect and could indicate that shooting at Walmart was a crime of hate.
The initial death toll was 20, but on Monday, August 5, police and medical center Del Sol in El Paso announced that, died in hospital two more victims.
4 August: Dayton, Ohio — 9 dead, 14 wounded
Less than 24 hours after the shooting in El Paso the gunman opened fire early Sunday morning, August 4, in the lively district of Oregon in Dayton.
The suspect gunman, 24-year-old Connor Betts, was armed with an assault rifle AR-15, equipped with a 100 rounds. Shooter killed nine people, including his sister, 22-year-old Megan Betts, and wounded at least 14 others before he was shot by police. According to police, 37 people were injured, many of them ran away from the shooter.
The quick actions of these officers may have saved many more lives that night, because the shooter was stopped by a hail of police bullets before he was able to come into the bar, crowded residents of Dayton, in search of asylum.
“If this armed person walked through the doorway of the institution Ned Peppers, it would have led to catastrophic injuries and fatalities,” — said at the Sunday press briefing, police chief of Dayton, Richard Beale.
August 31: Odessa, Texas — 7 dead, 21 wounded
During the last mass shooting, 7 people were killed and about 21 injured as a result of the defeat in the cities of Odessa and Midland, Texas, and the surrounding area.
As of early Sunday, the shooter is still unidentified, although police say he was light-skinned man, in appearance about 30 years old.
The riot started when a soldier of the Department of public safety Texas stopped the suspect on Saturday afternoon. The man shot a COP and ran away, and started firing in the area of the two cities. At some point, the shooter stole the van, US postal service before he was shot by police.