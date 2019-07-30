Massacre at the festival of garlic in the U.S. was 19-year-old racist (video)
On Tuesday, July 30, police in California said the name of the one who committed the massacre at the festival garlic Gilroy Garlic Festival. As already reported “FACTS”, July 28, in Gilroy, killed three people and injured more than ten. Shooter used a semi-automatic rifle. Police shot and killed him on the spot.
It turned out that the fire on the families with children have discovered 19-year-old Santino William Legan (pictured in the header). He was able to smuggle firearms to the festival, cut the fence wire from the side of the Bay. Legan knew that the guard scrutinizes all visitors who come through the main entrance.
It was also reported that Legan had an accomplice. He is wanted. Currently, investigators are trying to establish the identity of this person, carefully studying the computer Santino. His Instagram account is currently deleted. However, before you go to kill innocent people, Legan has posted on his page last post.
It Santino excerpted from the book, which was published in Europe in the late nineteenth century. It is full of praises to the address of the Aryan race justifies violence against Jews and other peoples, which the representatives of the master race despise. It is known that this book was very fond of Adolf Hitler and strongly recommended it to their followers. Now it is in the list of literature, which the leaders of the neo-Nazis offer be sure to read the followers of this ideology.
Also Legan has left the following record: “Awww the time of the festival of garlic. Going to fix it stuffed with spices shit.”
The police found where the racist have acquired weapons. The rifle he sold to a gun shop in Nevada. The shop owner expressed his condolences to the families of the victims. This provoked criticism in social networks. Users write: “Can be sent with your condolences to hell! Do we not have to be a 21-year-old to buy a gun?”
As already reported “FACTS” in the number of shot Legana was six years old. His mother was wounded in the stomach and leg. But the baby Steven Romero a racist also killed a 13-year-old girl.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter