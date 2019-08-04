Massacre in Texas: the 21-year-old shooter hates Latinos (photos)
On Saturday, August 3, in the US there was a mass murder. The young man opened fire on visitors to Walmart in El Paso, Texas. According to the latest data, killed 20 people. Another 26 were injured, 10 of them are in critical condition. Among the wounded are children and two of nine years and a four-month baby.
According to local media, the shooter name is Patrick Crusius. He was 21 years old, live in Allen which is 30 minutes from Dallas and about nine hours drive from El Paso.
Patrick Crusius at school pictures
At approximately 10:00 local time Patrick appeared in the Parking lot next to Walmart and opened fire semiautomatic rifle similar to an AK-47. He was shooting at adults and children indiscriminately. Then went to the Mall and continued the slaughter. According to witnesses, the shooting lasted for 20 minutes.
Patrick Crusius lives in a nine-hour drive from El Paso
Crusius was acting deliberately calm. On his head he wore special headphones that use in shooting galleries and on shooting ranges, to protect the ears from the gunshots.
In the media there were photos of the suspect. First it was frames taken from videos captured by a surveillance camera at the Mall. Then the photos from social networks.
Crusius surrendered to the police
Before you go to kill Crusius spread something like a Manifesto. Its appeal Patrick called “an Inconvenient truth”. “In General, I support the shooter from Christchurch and his Manifesto. This attack is a response to the Latin American invasion of Texas,” wrote Crusius.
We will remind, on March 15, 2019 in Christchurch (New Zealand) 28-year-old Brenton Tarrant shot the Muslims in two mosques. In total he killed 49 people. The events filmed on video and posted to social networks in real time. Tarrant was arrested by the police and brought to court. Brenton issued a Manifesto on 73 pages, in which he admitted to hatred of Muslims and, especially, to those who professed a different religion, but the loan has converted to Islam.
Crusius also wrote, using profanity: “…know this will… but I couldn’t wait. You know the media will twist my actions, but you all know the truth! Probably today I will die.”
The President of the United States Donald trump expressed his condolences to the family of the victims of the massacre in El Paso. He promised the state government any assistance from the Federal government.
The President of Mexico of Andrey Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that as a result of the massacre in El Paso killed three Mexicans and six more were injured.
