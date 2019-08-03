Massacre in Texas: there are photos arrow
On Saturday, August 3, in the US there was a mass murder. Unknown persons opened fire on visitors to Walmart in El Paso, Texas. According to the latest data killed 19 people. Another 22 were injured, 10 of them are in critical condition. Among the wounded are children and two of nine years and a four-month baby.
According to local media reports, around 10:00 local time at Walmart came a young man with a semiautomatic rifle and opened fire. First it was claimed that the arrow was at least three, but then the police clarified. Shot one person and he was arrested. He was 21 years old.
The store had a lot of people. Many came with their children, to buy all necessary for school — at the Mall this weekend were discounts on school supplies and children’s clothing.
In the media there is a picture of the suspect. These are stills taken from videos captured by a surveillance camera at the Mall.
The President of the United States Donald trump expressed his condolences to the family of the victims of the massacre in El Paso. He promised the state government any assistance from the Federal government.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter