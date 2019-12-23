Massive crash in Virginia: on a slippery bridge faced 69 cars, injured 51 people
Car due to icy conditions and fog along the chain crashed into each other on the West side of the bridge in the U.S. state of Virginia. Drivers on the East side of the road were distracted by the accident and also gave an accident. No fatalities, says RBC.
On the road in the U.S. state of Virginia there was a major accident involving a 69 car, reported on the website of the local police in Twitter.
As a result, injured 51 people, 11 seriously injured. Information about the victims.
The incident occurred on the bridge, which is located in several tens kilometers from the city of Richmond. According to the published law enforcement personnel, the chain crashed into each other. The photo shows several rows of damaged vehicles with their surrounding emergency personnel.
Good to see that car crushed trunks and hoods, some cars are sandwiched in between others and even raised due to strong compression. Rescuers went straight from the car, helping passengers and drivers out of vehicles.
The police said that the first clashes began on the West side of the bridge due to icy conditions and fog. As a result, drivers on the East side of the road were distracted by the accident and gave similar accidents.
18-year-old Bray Hollowell, who was among the accident on the bridge, said that because of the fog has not time to slow down before the “spinning on ice” machines. He noted that the victims tried to warn approaching drivers about what is happening, but this led to new clashes and injuries.
As previously wrote ForumDaily:
- Since then, as conditions significantly deteriorated for the most part of territory of the United States a week before thanksgiving, tangible impairments of the weather not observed. Last weekend was memorable for rainy, snowy and icy weather. Pre-weekend 10 Western States received a winter warning of heavy snowfall from Washington to new Mexico.
- There are already predictions for the Christmas holidays — meteorologists say that in most parts of the U.S. will not snow “white Christmas”, but there are a few places you should go quickly, if you are looking at a fantastic Christmas morning.