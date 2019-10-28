Massive fire in Moscow: in the MOE called the cause (video)
October 28, 2019 | News | No Comments|
In Moscow there was a serious fire near the Volokolamsk highway in the area Tushino. To arrival of rescuers the fire had spread to 100 square meters. We will remind, in the summer in Moscow was burning CHP.
According to representatives of EMERCOM of Russia, lit up the dry grass.
At the moment the fire is localized.
In a network there was video of the incident.
Recall, October 5 in Russia, burned the building of the Ministry of foreign Affairs, and before that in the Chechen capital of Grozny burned shopping complex.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter