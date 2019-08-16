Massive race across the snowy plains like the kangaroo in Australia
While the people of Europe and the USA are enjoying your summer, Australia is experiencing a particularly cold winter. In Australia for the first time in 35 years, the snow, the meteorologists recorded a record 14 inches of precipitation.
Weather changes, in the first place, was happy kangaroo, who staged a mass sprint across the snowy plains. The footage filmed on a mobile phone. They are seen as a whole herd of marsupials joy rides in the snow. While animals do not confuse obstacles: they easily overcome the high fences, informs enovosty.com/news.
Despite the good behavior of the kangaroo, some Australian cities were cut off from the outside world. Also not without casualties, due to the bad weather killed a woman, her car fell the tree. Snowing for several days, drivers are asked not to travel on the road. The state governments of Victoria and South Wales urged local residents not to use private transport.
According to forecasters, the weather in Australia will improve after a few days